61% Agree With Trump: “Election Reform Must Happen”.

A poll by the reputable Rasmussen Reports suggests 61 percent of Americans agree with President Donald J. Trump that the U.S. needs election reform. The news comes shortly after President Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania, where he failed to assert how accusations of cheating in the 2020 election were false.

Rasmussen reports:

Joe Biden may have won the White House, but in the political battle over election integrity, former President Donald Trump seems to be winning.

A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 61% of Likely U.S. Voters agree with a statement Trump issued last week on his website: “Election Reform must happen in Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process.” That includes 42% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters disagree with Trump’s statement, including 25% who Strongly Disagree. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The percentage of voters agreeing with Trump’s statement was larger than those agreeing with a quote from a recent speech by Biden, who said America is “facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.” Fifty-six percent (56%) agree with Biden, including 33% who Strongly Agree. Thirty-seven percent (37%) disagree with Biden, including 26% who strongly disagree.

Read more.