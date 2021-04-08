7 in 10 White House Official Photos Feature Kamala Harris or Her Husband. Just 1/3rd Feature Joe Biden.

A National Pulse analysis of the most recent 42 images published by the Biden White House’s official Flickr feed reveals that Kamala Harris or her CCP-linked husband Doug Emhoff feature 36 times, while Joe Biden features just 17 times.

In percentage terms, it means the Vice President and Second Gentlemen account for 68 percent of the most recent images on the official White House page. The President of the United States features in just 32 percent of appearances of the three.

Photos:

The litany of images show Harris at meetings, shadowing the President, in livestreams, at podiums, and in a host of artsy shots.

In normal circumstances, such imagery is reserved almost exclusively for the principal who should, in this case, be Joe Biden.

But Kamala Harris’s influence is clearly growing, and her involvement in the day-to-day operations in the West Wing is said to be unrivaled.

Recent attempts to bring her role down – by handing her America’s border crisis as a policy focus – failed. The recent spate of pro-Kamala public relations is known in Washington, D.C. to be a show of force by the Vice President and her team.