UNITY: 8 In 10 Republicans Support Ousting Cheney From GOP Leadership.

80 percent of Republicans support the ousting of Representative Liz Cheney from her role as House Republican Conference Chair.

The figures come from a recent YouGov poll, which found that eight in 10 Republicans who were aware of Cheney’s replacement supported the move.

The poll also found that the primary reason Republicans backed her removal in favor of Representative Elise Stefanik was that Cheney is “not on message with the party.” 57 percent of individuals polled felt that Cheney’s removal was justified because she was “wrong about the 2020 election,” and 52 percent felt it was because she “didn’t support Trump.”