ABC News Admits Biden is Ducking Reporters, Raises ‘Accountability Questions’, CNN Confirms He’s An ‘Early to Bed Type’.

Even ABC News is now admitting Joe Biden’s refusal to hold a press conference or take any questions with reporters raises “accountability questions” and threatens to set a precedent for future presidents.

Writing in ABC News today, reporters Ben Gittleson states:

Halfway into his first 100 days, President Joe Biden has yet to hold a formal, solo news conference, raising questions about accountability with the White House under increasing pressure to explain why.

Even as the nation deals with multiple crises — a deadly pandemic and the devastating economic fallout — Biden has gone longer without facing extended questions from reporters than any of his 15 predecessors over the past 100 years.

The tough exchanges in such a setting can reveal much more to Americans about a president’s thinking and test his explanations, as opposed to what so far have been Biden’s brief answers — often one-liner quips — in the tightly-controlled and often-scripted events the White House has arranged to date.

The contrast with former President Donald Trump has been especially striking, especially given Biden’s repeated promises to Americans that he’d always be “straight” and “transparent.”

Comments under the article are dominated by liberal voters claiming Biden has been “too busy” with issues such as the pandemic to take questions from reporters.

Biden, in fact, has had a number of lids called in the morning since taking office, and articles by CNN belie the claim that the Commander-in-Chief is “too busy.”

In an article entitled Inside the new President’s routine: Oval Office fires and early bedtimes, CNN reported: “He has established a regular schedule, including coffee in the mornings with the first lady, meetings and phone calls from the Oval Office starting just after 9 a.m. and a return to his residence by 7 p.m… Unlike his most recent predecessors — night owls who spent the dark hours reading briefing materials (President Barack Obama) or watching television (President Donald Trump) — Biden is more of an early-to-bed type… He has expressed a preference for a fire built in the Oval Office fireplace, and sometimes adds a log himself to keep it going. His dogs, two German Shepherds called Major and Champ, sometimes join him.”