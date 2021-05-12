‘Alarming Uptrend’: Border Patrol Continues Intercepting Felons, Sex Offenders At US Border.

Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend criminals – including felons and sex offenders – attempting to breach the U.S. border.

The San Diego, California sector of the border is experiencing an “alarming uptrend in the apprehension of convicted sex offenders,” according to Chief Agent Aaron Heitke.

Last week, agents arrested a man who had been convicted of sex crimes in New York. “Taking him to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing, record checks revealed that the Mexican national had been previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree by Forcible Compulsion,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) notes. “The man also was a registered sex offender in New York State,” the agency added.

In Yuma, Arizona, agents intercepted an aggravated felon attempting to enter the U.S.:

Fidel Enrique Caceres-Hernandez, 38, was one of two migrants apprehended in the desert 17 miles east of the San Luis Port of Entry. Record checks conducted on the El Salvadoran national revealed he is an aggravated felon who served two years in prison in California for inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.