STUDY: Almost 50% of COVID Patients Leave Hospital in “Worse Condition.”

45 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 left the hospital in “worse condition” after being discharged, according to a new study.

Conducted by the University of Michigan, the study was published in the journal PM&R and assessed the outcomes of nearly 300 patients. “They analyzed patients’ discharge locations, therapy needs at the time of release and if they needed durable medical equipment or other services,” a summary notes.

Investigators found that “45 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 experienced significant functional decline after being discharged.”

Patients “survived, but these people left the hospital in worse physical condition than they started,” noted lead author Alecia K. Daunter, M.D., before adding “if they needed outpatient therapy or are now walking with a cane, something happened that impacted their discharge plan.”

Of COVID-19 survivors who experienced functional decline, 80 percent were referred for additional therapy after being discharged. “Nearly 20% of all patients lost so much ability, they were not able to live independently after their release,” the study adds.