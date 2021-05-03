POLL: Americans Says Country is More Divided Under Biden.

Despite the White House and Joe Biden campaign’s massive push for unity, most Americans see the U.S. is more divided after its first 100 days.

The numbers come from a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, which found that only 23 percent of Americans feel the country “has become more united” since Biden took office.

A higher figure – 28 percent – feel that the country is more divided, and most blame Biden for the trend:

6 in 10 think Biden is more responsible for the divisions, compared to 34% who say both Biden and Republicans are culpable for sowing division. Only 6% faulted Republicans.