A new TIPP poll found that the overwhelming majority of Americans – including Democrats – favor appointing a special counsel for President Biden’s son Hunter.

68 percent of Americans expressed support for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel for Biden family members in response to the following question:

“President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and President Biden’s brother, James Biden, are allegedly under federal investigation for tax and financial matters. Do you agree or disagree that Attorney General Merrick Garland should appoint a special counsel to manage their cases independently of the Biden administration?”

42 percent agreed strongly, 26 percent agreed somewhat, 7 percent disagreed somewhat, and 6 percent disagreed strongly. An additional 18 percent were uncertain.

The poll also found that 85 percent of Republicans support the appointment of a special counsel, as do 65 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents.

The overwhelming support for an investigation into the financial affairs of Hunter Biden follows extensive reporting – including exclusive exposés by The National Pulse – into the president’s sons corrupt business dealings with foreign countries and communist regimes.