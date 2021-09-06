Top Wuhan Lab Theory Denier Reverses Stance, Reveals He Knew Of Virus Weeks In Advance.

Dr. Ian Lipkin – an American virologist who once claimed there was “no evidence” COVID-19 could have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology – appeared to reverse his premature stance on the origins of COVID-19 in a new interview.

“If they’ve got hundreds of bat samples that are coming in, and some of them aren’t characterized, how would they know whether this virus was or wasn’t in this lab?” Lipkin asked in reference to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in June before answering, “they wouldn’t.”

The unearthed comments come amidst Lipkin revealing he was informed of a “new outbreak” in Wuhan on December 15th, 2019 in Spike Lee’s documentary miniseries “NYC Epicenters.” The mid-December date, which Lipkin defends when pressed by the interviewer, is at odds with the Chinese Communist Party’s public COVID-19 timeline, first informing the World Health Organization of an outbreak on December 31st, 2019.

The National Pulse has previously exposed Lipkin’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party, including the Columbia Professor receiving awards and consultancy positions from the regime.

Lipkin was heavily quoted by mainstream media outlets including CBS and USA Today in an effort to “debunk” former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Chief Dr. Robert Redfield’s explosive claim linking the virus to a Chinese lab.

“We should be moving away from finger-pointing,” Lipkin told CBS after adding there is “no evidence to suggest that it was created in a lab.”