Arizona-Style Audit ‘A Very Real Possibility’ in Pennsylvania.

A forensic audit of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania, in the style of the Arizona audit, is now a “very real possibility.”

State Senator David Argall, a Republican who heads a committee that oversees Pennsylvania elections, told the local Capital-Star there is a “very real possibility” Pennsylvania will be doing a forensic audit of the 2020 election results.

According to the report, Argall also said he is currently considering “subpoenas for ballot information and which jurisdictions to send them.”

After meeting with individuals who support the audit, Argall told the Capital-Star about the meeting, “There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two, and we hope to have some more detail.”

Joe Biden was declared the official winner of both Arizona and Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election, but evidence of fraud induced the audit in Arizona.

Like Arizona Senate President Karen Fann – who said the Arizona audit is meant to restore trust in the election system and and to influence “possible changes to voting laws” – Argall indicated that the audit would not have the specific goal of overturning the 2020 presidential election results.

Argall said at Spotlight PA’s Capitol Live event, “The Electoral College has spoken. You know the president has been sworn in. I understand that’s a reality.” He continued:

“Do I have 100% confidence … that everything was perfect? No, I’d really like us to take a detailed review of that. That’s why we’re looking at changing pieces of the election legislation, and it’s also why I think it wouldn’t hurt at all to go back, do that audit, and say, ‘How exactly did that work out?'”

Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers have already begun “pursuing” a number of voting reforms, and Argall sees an audit as a way of assisting those reforms. Some Pennsylvania Republicans visited the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona, where the audit of the Maricopa County election results has been happening. Donald Trump recently issued a statement calling for Pennsylvania to follow Arizona’s example, calling out Argall by name. According to the Washington Examiner:

“‘Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election. Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act,’ Trump said in a tweemail. ‘Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!'”

Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has already stated his intention to interfere with the Justice Department in any “post-election audits” that occur.