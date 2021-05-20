Authorities Seize $Millions In Counterfeit Designer Face Masks From China.

Officials seized thousands of fake face masks worth over $1,300,000 entering the U.S. from China.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis halted a shipment arriving from China that contained more than 4,500 designer face masks,” the agency’s press release notes.

Destined for Puerto Rico, the shipment contained face masks from luxury brands including Dior and Louis Vuitton:

“Inside officers found 4,550 counterfeit medical face masks from fashion designers such as Dior (1,150), Louis Vuitton (1,100), Gucci (1,400), Burberry (400), and Fendi (500). The face masks were reviewed by an import specialist who determined the items were counterfeit. If these items were real, the total MSRP for these would have been more than $1.36 million.”