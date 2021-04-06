Bannon’s War Room 852 & 853: Tues 6 April 2021

News War RoomBannon’s War Room 852 & 853: Tues 6 April 2021April 6, 2021Natalie Winters war room Watch Episode 852 and 853 of Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic show below. WATCH: Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Is Joe Biden Mentally Fit to Govern? *YesNoNot SureYour e-mail is required to confirm your vote. This is to stop spammers. If you use a fake email, your vote won't be counted.Email *Submit Natalie Winters Natalie Winters is a Senior Reporter at the National Pulse and producer of The National Pulse TV show. You May Also Like View Post DATA: Joe Biden is Detaining 18,000 Minors. Trump’s Peak Number Was Just 2,600. Natalie Winters View Post After Losing Georgia Voter Law Argument, BlueAnon Conspiracy Theorists FREAK OUT Over A “Hidden” Trump Coke That Was Actually in Plain Sight. Staff Writer View Post EXC: Hunter Biden’s Texts Confirm Gun Was Taken, Left in Dumpster – ‘Police, FBI, Secret Service Came on Scene’. Staff Writer