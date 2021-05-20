Hunter Biden’s ‘Spy Chief of China’ Partner Calls US Climate Demands ‘Meaningless.’

Patrick Ho – Hunter Biden’s business partner whom he dubbed the “spy chief of China” – insisted that China “has nothing to be apologetic about” regarding climate change and pollution.

The remarks come from a blog post written by Ho, who appears multiple times in Hunter’s e-mails, as the pair inked million-dollar business contracts. Ho served as the chairman of CEFC China Energy during his work with the president’s son, before being indicted by the Justice Department for “schemes to bribe top officials for business advantages.”

Ho’s writings appear to confirm a sentiment that many Americans outside the Biden White House share: just 15 percent of Americans believe China will “help fight climate change.”

While President Biden insists the Chinese Communist Party will follow through on its climate promises, hosting several events and dispatching climate envoy John Kerry to China, Ho posits that “China Has Nothing to Be Apologetic About!” concerning the environment.

What’s more, the blog post came just one week after Kerry’s climate-focused visit to China.

“Compared to what one might understand from everyday media reporting, these figures paint a very different picture of China’s responsibility for climate change. Saying that China is the world’s largest emitter is meaningless and misleading,” Ho writes. “China’s responsibility for climate change is far less than what is regularly implied in mainstream media,” he continues.

While deflecting blame for China’s emissions, Ho asserts that the USA needs to “assume and resume their share of responsibility.”

“The reality is that China’s responsibility for climate change is not as simple as “biggest emitter.” A more comprehensive analysis reveals that the Chinese people have contributed far less to climate change than the people of many other countries; more importantly, it also shows the great sacrifices they have already made in mitigating the problem,” he adds before concluding: “The rest of the world is now being asked to exhibit the same kind of leadership. The answer awaits in Washington.”