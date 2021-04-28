Biden Chief of Staff’s Wife Openly Collaborated with Chinese State Media.

Monica Medina – the wife of President Biden’s Chief of Staff – has repeatedly contributed to Chinese Communist Party-run media outlets.

Medina is also set to join Biden’s State Department as an Assistant Secretary in the Bureau and Oceans and International Environmental and Science Affairs despite the president’s “no family members pledge.”

Medina, currently the founder and publisher of an environmental e-newsletter, has appeared on the Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet China Global Television Network (CGTN) to discuss climate change. Medina described going on the program as one “of the cool things I have done,” despite the outlet airing forced confessions and spreading propaganda to discredit credible accusations of genocide in the country’s Xinjiang province.

The propaganda-pushing network relies on participation from American experts such as Medina to grant a facade of credibility to its operation.

Also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, Medina praised the work of Greta Thunberg and other female climate change activists in an interview with CGTN host Rachelle Akuffo.

Medina promoted her newsletter again during a separate interview with CGTN host Mike Walter discussing the monitoring of environmental threats including climate change.

“But I think even China’s Belt and Road Initiative and its Arctic Initiative are ways that we can see the development happening,” Medina notes.

Medina has appeared on the outlet a total of three times in 2019, including a segment on the environmental “impact summer festivals have on trash and recycling” in Western countries such as the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The interview focuses on these country’s contributions to plastic pollution but fails to mention China’s status as the world’s leading plastic producer and polluter.