Biden’s Counter-Extremism Committee Includes CCP Advocates and Far-Left Twitter Trolls.

Members of President Biden’s newly launched Counter Extremism Working Group include individuals who’ve advocated on behalf of Chinese Communist Party-linked companies and far-left Twitter trolls.

The group – comprised overwhelmingly of left-wing activists – is tasked with advising the Secretary of Defense on how to “counter extremism and counter terrorism to better understand the scope of the problem.”

Among its members is the Director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) National Security Project Hina Shamsi, who advocated strongly against former President Donald Trump’s efforts to ban Chinese Communist Party-compromised apps including TikTok and WeChat.

Despite the founder and CEO of TikTok’s parent company pledging to use his company to promote “socialist core values” and other security concerns, Shamsi spearheaded a statement from the ACLU entitled “Don’t Ban TikTok and WeChat.”

“The data TikTok and WeChat collect does not appear substantially different from the kinds of data other foreign companies or American companies like Facebook or Google collect,” she posited. Shamsi also released a separate statement on behalf of the ACLU opposing Trump’s ban:

“This order violates the First Amendment rights of people in the United States by restricting their ability to communicate and conduct important transactions on the two social media platforms. The order also harms the privacy and security of millions of existing TikTok and WeChat users in the United States by blocking software updates, which can fix vulnerabilities and make the apps more secure.”

Shamsi has also criticized the TikTok ban at an event hosted by the group United Chinese Americans (UCA), which has attacked legitimate concerns about Chinese Communist Party influence operations as racist.

Another member – the former leader of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project – has repeatedly hyped conspiracy theories about QAnon on Twitter, alleging “half of Republicans think QAnon is good for the world & 80% of Trump supporters into it.”

Beirich has also trolled Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene on the platform, commenting “Did Q tell u this? Get real” on a post about election fraud.