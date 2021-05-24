Biden State Dept: “No Guarantees” Gaza Aid Won’t Boost Hamas’s Terror Arsenal.

A Senior State Department official today accepted that aid from President Biden’s regime to Gaza may end up replenishing the terror arsenal of Hamas – the Iranian funded group which has refused to conduct elections since 2006.

The group – designated a terrorist entity by the United States, the Organization of American States, Japan, Israel, the EU, and Canada – may now find itself on the receiving end of Biden State Department largesse.

Speaking earlier on Monday, the State Department spokesman was asked: “How can the U.S. guarantee aid to Gaza won’t be diverted toward replenishing the Hamas arsenal?”

The shocking answer? “No guarantee.”

In full, the State Department senior official claimed:

“…we’re going to be working in partnership with the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority to kind of channel aid there in a manner that does its best to go to the people of Gaza. I’m also sure that the Government of Egypt will have some role in that. As we’ve seen in life, as we all know in life, there are no guarantees, but we’re going to do everything that we can to ensure that this assistance reaches the people who need it the most.”

The admission will no doubt stun regional U.S. allies, as well as rankle the few members of Biden’s own political party who have taken a more pro-Israel line.

