Biden Transportation Czar Invested In Firm Flagged As ‘Tool’ Of Chinese Communist Party By State Dept.

President Biden’s Deputy Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration – recently nominated for Senate confirmation – is invested in a Chinese tech firm flagged as a “tool” of the Chinese Communist Party by the U.S. State Department.

Amidst the Biden White House’s push for massive transportation and infrastructure plans, one of the effort’s key engineers – Nuria Fernandez – has a financial stake in a company linked directly to the Chinese Communist Party: Tencent. Fernandez’s recent financial disclosure reveals she owns stock in the company worth $1,001 – $15,000.

The State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation has described Tencent as a “tool of the Chinese government,” noting the company has “no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party ‘no’ if officials decide to ask for their assistance.” Even the progressive group Amnesty International rated Tencent’s data encryption capabilities zero out of 100, noting it hadn’t “stated publicly that they will not grant government requests to backdoor.”

It provides “a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” as part of the CCP’s broader crusade “to shape the world consistent with its authoritarian model,” the State Department report added.

Tencent’s CEO is also known to have direct links to the Chinese Communist Party, currently serving as a Congressional Deputy and member of the regime’s Standing Committee. He’s also voiced support for blurring the line between the private and public sector, even opting to assist the CCP with “law enforcement and security issues” and collaborating on “patriotic” video games.