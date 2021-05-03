Biden Doesn’t Plan To ‘Contain China,’ Reveals Secretary of State Blinken.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed the Biden regime doesn’t seek to “contain China.”

“It is not our purpose to try to contain China or to hold China down,” Blinken asserted.

“What we are trying to do is to uphold the international, rules-based order that our countries have invested so much in over so many decades to the benefit, I would argue, of not just our own citizens but of people around the world. Including, by the way, China,” he added.

The comments came during a joint news conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and follow unearthed ties between Blinken’s consulting firm and the Chinese Communist Party.