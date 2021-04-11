Black Lives Matter and Climate Change Replacing Religion, Establishment Reporter Admits.

An Axios podcast this week addressed a new Gallup poll which shows fewer than half of Americans regularly attend a house of worship, noting that this religious void is being filled to a great extent by extreme-left political activist movements such as Black Lives Matter and climate change, which use the language of religion to promote global Marxism.

The common conservative jab at liberals, that “climate change is a religion” for the left, is turning out to be literally true.

“New research shows that less than half of Americans belong to a church, synagogue, or a mosque,” Axios host Niala Boodhoo said. “It’s an accelerating trend that could affect our politics and our social lives.”

Brian Walsh, the corporate-left website’s correspondent, noted that in comparison to past American generations, “This is really quite a sharp drop.”

Walsh noted that, from 1937-1999 – the timespan Gallup has been polling Americans on their religious allegiances – the number of Americans who belonged to a church, synagogue, or mosque has “never really dropped below 70 percent.” Now, fewer than 50 percent of Americans regularly attend a house of worship.

Walsh attributes the modern drop in attendance to mistrust of institutions or hierarchy, a “lack of willingness to belong.”

He said this trend is evident not just in the area of religion but in numerous other arenas of modern American life.

Walsh frankly admitted he thinks politics is taking the place of religion in the lives of many Americans. He specifically mentioned the “climate movement” and “Black Lives Matter.”

While the Civil Rights Movement, Walsh said, was carried out and accomplished with complete reliance on the “black church,” BLM is “much less” religious.

Walsh asserts this may be due to an intense focus on attaining complete “justice” in this world rather than looking forward at all to the afterlife.

He noted that movements such as BLM (and the climate movement) use the “same language… you might see in religion;” for instance, those very “appeals to justice,” a concept formerly tied up with religion.

“There’s less of a trust in the sense that religion is something I can belong to; rather, those feelings, they might go into… anything,” he admitted.

He says the Internet has made it very easy to choose “any practice you want,” and that the “God-shaped hole” is now being filled with many different things, movements, and practices–the foremost of which, his first words indicate, are politics and (more specifically) political activist movements.