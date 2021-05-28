Black Lives Matter Founder Calls for “The End” of Israel.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called for the “end” of Israel at a 2015 panel hosted a Harvard Law School.

Unearthed by The National Pulse, the clip comes from a panel entitled “Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance” hosted by the prestigious law school’s Human Rights Program.

Cullors, who recently announced her resignation from the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation, explicitly called for “the end” of Israel at the event:

“Palestine is our generation’s South Africa, and if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed.”

“We could have a whole conversation about the settlements that we witnessed and the stories of murder and death at the hands of Israelis and Zionists,” she adds before describing Palestinian solidarity as “crucial” to the BLM movement.

Cullors, who had recently returned from a “historic trip to Palestine” at the time of the panel, recounted her travels in the speech:

“Nothing would have prepared me for the ways in which we witness people’s terror. People live in terror on a daily basis, and nothing would have prepared me for how much clarity I would have on why we have to be a part of Palestinian solidarity.”

The BLM founder also praised Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), encouraging audience members who were unaware of the anti-Semitic group to “Google it.”

“It’s super simple. It’s a great website,” she adds during the event which counted sponsors including the Harvard Law School Dean of Students and the American Civil Liberties Union.