UNSEEN VIDEO: BLM Founder Says Her Book Is Like Mao’s Red Book.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – who recently made headlines for her massive real-estate buying binge – compared her book to Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong’s “Little Red Book” in a speech unearthed by The National Pulse.

Cullors, who infamously described herself as a “trained Marxist,” made the comments during a United States Social Forum panel on “Transformative Organizing Theory” in 2010. Among the breakout sessions at the workshop was “Socialism for the 21st Century.”

During her speech, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder recounts how a young person insisted her book was “like Mao’s Red Book,” a comparison which Cullors embraces:

“I was speaking to this young person from Arizona who’s trying to fight SB 1070, and he grabbed a book and he said, “It’s like Mao’s Red Book.” [Laughter] And I was like man, that’s what I was thinking, and it was just really cool to hear him make that connection, and I was like how about you buy 10 to 15 of these books and you all have like a youth organizing group where you talk about it and you really try to engage this.”

WATCH:

“I think I have a really important role in speaking to youth. Maybe it’s because I came in the movement at 17-and-a-half, so I have just a knack for knowing how to organize young people into this organization,” Cullors adds.

Originally published at the advent of China’s Cultural Revolution, the “Little Red Book” contains hundreds of quotes from then-Chairman Mao. Beyond representing the archetype of communist propaganda, the work was widely used by young revolutionaries to justify “purges” of anyone short of completely devoted to the Chinese Communist Party. And history appears to be repeating itself: BLM has embedded its messages within public school curricula along with its ideological counterparts including the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory.