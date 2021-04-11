“Border Czar” Kamala Harris Won’t Reply to Invitations from Border States.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich invited Vice President Kamala Harris, the new “border czar,” to make an actual visit to the border He hasn’t yet received a response.

“I guess if you were a philosopher you would say no response is a very loud response because we’ve not received any response,” Brnovich said in a Fox News interview on Thursday. He said the purpose of his invitation was to make the VP “look into the eyes of people being smuggled across the border, being exploited by the cartels and realize this is a humanitarian crisis on so many levels.”

Brnovich continued, “It’s not fair to the migrants that think they’re being promised things, it’s not fair to the people—the hardworking taxpayers of this country who are going to have to subsidize and pay for health care and child care and other social services for these migrants.”

As The National Pulse reported, Kamala Harris was put in charge of the border crisis in March by Joe Biden.

“U.S. authorities caught more than 171,000 illegal immigrants along the U.S.–Mexico border in March, the highest monthly total in two decades,” according to recent reports.

The reversal of “Trump-era immigration policies” and the Biden regime’s messaging on immigration are widely accepted as the “root causes” of these recent surges, though Team Biden maintains climate change is the key rationale.

While she has not yet visited the border nor responded to Brnovich, Harris reportedly spoke via telephone with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador this week. Harris, according to a US statement, “thanked him for his cooperation on immigration issues” and agreed with him that they would cooperate to address “the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras—including poverty, violence, and lack of economic opportunity.”

A statement from the Mexican president said the call concerned efforts to “promote orderly, safe and regular migration” and to ensure protections for minors.

The Biden regime, instead of directly addressing the crisis at the US southern border, is looking to provide aid to the countries from which the illegal immigrants are coming, claiming this will cure the “root causes” of illegal immigration.

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) made an announcement on April 6th, claiming: “The United States, through USAID, has provided approximately $112 million in life-saving humanitarian aid—including emergency food assistance, nutrition services, safe drinking water, shelter, programs to help people earn an income, and disaster risk reduction programs. Of this, $57 million is for people in Guatemala, $47 million in Honduras, and $8 million in El Salvador.”

Symone Sanders, spokesperson for the vice president, said on March 26 that Harris has no plans to visit the southern US border “in the near future.”