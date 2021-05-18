Border Patrol Intercepts Child Rapists Entering US Illegally.

Customs and Border Protection officials continue to intercept criminals – including convicted child rapists – attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

An agency press release notes that a 28-year-old El Salvadorian national previously convicted for raping a child was caught in South Texas:

Saturday evening, McAllen agents working near Abrams, Texas, apprehended a group of ten migrants, including one unaccompanied child, shortly after illegally entering the United States. Criminal records checks revealed that a 28-year-old Salvadoran man within that group, Raul Sanchez, was previously arrested by the Moses Lake Police Department in Washington for Rape of a Child. In 2016, Sanchez was found guilty and sentenced to 34 months imprisonment and 36 months of community service.

In Mission, Texas, agents encountered another El Salvadorian national that had been convicted for sexual abuse of minors:

Early this morning, agents working near Anzalduas Park in south Mission, Texas, encountered a 49-year-old Salvadoran man that had illegally entered into the United States. The man, later identified as, Rafael Rauda-Lopez, was transported to the McAllen Border Patrol Station where records checks revealed a previous arrest by the New York City Police Department for Sexual Contact of a 9-year-old female child in 2014. Rauda-Lopez was convicted in 2016 for Sexual Abuse 2nd: Sexual Contact with Person Less Than 14 Years Old and sentenced to 1 year in jail.