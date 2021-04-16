Border Sector Experiences Over 230% Increase In Crossings By Convicted Criminals.

The Del Rio sector of the U.S. border is experiencing a 236 percent increase in apprehensions of convicted criminals attempting to cross.

“Our agents are doing a great job handling the increase in apprehensions while remaining focused on capturing these dangerous criminals,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II.

The statistic is buried in a recent Customs and Border Patrol press release, “Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer.”

“Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested Luis Alonso Godines-Maldonado, 49, a citizen of Honduras, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that Godines-Maldonado was convicted of murder in 2002, and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment,” the press release explained before revealing the nearly 240 percent increase in similar cases.

“Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021, Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 608 illegal aliens with criminal records, a 236 percent increase from the previous fiscal year,” the statement continues.