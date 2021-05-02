1 Of 20 Border Sectors Apprehends Over 4,600 Migrants In ONE Week.

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector – one of 20 sectors comprising the U.S. southern border – apprehended over 4,600 migrants in just one week.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector have encountered multiple types of criminal activity over the past seven days, April 22 – April 29,” a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) press release notes.

Agents intercepted ammunition, magazines, and migrants with prior convictions for sexual assault:

On April 25, an agent assigned to Eagle Pass North Station discovered a black tactical backpack abandoned, near Eagle Pass. A search of the backpack revealed 24 magazines, one drum magazine, and 502 rounds of ammunition. Maverick County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the ammunition and magazines.

On April 23, agents near Brackettville, Texas arrested a Mexican national with a prior conviction of Sexual Assault in Tarrant County, Texas. On April 27, agents arrested a Mexican national near Uvalde with a prior conviction for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in San Antonio, Texas. The next day, Uvalde Station agents arrested a Honduran man with a prior conviction for Sexual Assault out of Phoenix, Arizona.

Agents also disrupted dozens of smuggling attempts and carried out thousands of apprehensions:

Agents disrupted 69 smuggling cases attempting to smuggle 364 migrants further into the U.S. throughout sector and made 4,640 apprehension in the past seven days. Del Rio Station agents had multiple instances where they apprehended over 100 individuals at one time.