NEW: Capitol Authorities Had Advance Warning of Jan 6th Riot, But Refused to Act on Intelligence.

New e-mails reveal that authorities at the U.S. Capitol were warned in advance of troublemakers at the Capitol on January 6th, but refused to take action. Their reluctance led to a peaceful rally being turned into a riot and ultimately, a cudgel with which to beat Donald Trump and his supporters.

MSNBC and CNN are both reporting that “[n]ewly revealed internal emails show an outside group warned Capitol security officials one day before the January 6 insurrection about a series of troubling social media posts calling for people to storm the US Capitol and kill federal employees, evidence that concerns about this kind of online chatter were raised in yet another way ahead of the attack but ultimately still dismissed at the time.”

Of a demonstration of hundreds of thousands of people, 400 have now been charged in connection to the riot at the Capitol, and none related to President Trump, his team, nor his most vocal supporters.

Instead, agitators appear to have planned their behavior on foreign-run sites like 8kun, and free speech platforms like Parler, according to the reports.

“We will storm government buildings, kill cops, kill security guards, kill federal employees and agents,” the 8kun post read, according to the email.

Even CNN reports:

Roughly three hours later, the same Dataminr representative followed up with Capitol security officers, alerting them to additional online chatter about storming the Capitol that was beginning to emerge on the social media platform Parler on January 5.

That message prompted an officer to notify the Capitol security command center but even after reviewing the posts, officials there were adamant that there was no indication of a credible threat, internal communications show.

“There is now chatter on Parler about storming the Capitol, please let me know if there are any updates to credible threats,” read an email from Valerie Hasberry, chief security officer for the Architect of the Capitol.

The Architect of the Capitol is part of the board that oversees US Capitol Police and helps provide security on Capitol Hill.

But after consulting with their supervisor, an on-duty officer responded to Hasberry’s email saying: “There is no talk about any credible threats or storming the Capitol.”

“[Watch Commander] Wisham said he would look through his emails and systems to make sure and if there is any information then he will forward it to us,” the officer added.

The Architect of the Capitol and US Capitol Police did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment about the emails.

The National Pulse blew open the narrative that President Trump riled up the rioters in advance of the incident, and we destroyed the media’s use of Officer Brian Sicknick as a propaganda tool against Trump supporters. Sicknick’s family had urged his death not be used for political motives, which the media and the left immediately ignored as they proceeded to lie about his cause of death.

Now, we know authorities at the Capitol declined to act on reliable intelligence, while it was President Trump who demanded the National Guard was deployed in order to stop any potential violence, whether from left or right.