CBP and Border Patrol Arrest Multiple Criminals, Rescue Drowning Migrant.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Border Patrol (BP) recently arrested multiple criminal migrants and rescued a drowning woman.

El Paso Customs and Border Protection officers recently arrested 23 “fugitives from justice” and seized more than 109 pounds of marijuana, 0.74 pounds of fentanyl, and 71 pounds of cocaine, all within a week’s time. The crimes of the fugitives from justice include “probation violation, theft, assault, alien smuggling, dangerous drugs, failure to appear, larceny, crimes arrest morality and decency, and terroristic threats.”

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) BP arrested two previously convicted sexual offenders on July 15. Manuel Dejesus Trejo-Escobar, an El Salvadoran, is registered for aggravated sexual battery in Fairfax, Virginia. Trejo-Escobar had also been removed from the United States following his crime. Juan Gerardo Reyna, a Mexican national, had been sentenced to 10 years’ confinement for sexual assault of a child. Reyna’s criminal convictions’ history dates back all the way to 1997, including aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

El Centro, California Border Patrol rescued an undocumented woman who had been abandoned by her group of fellow migrants and was in danger of drowning. The BP agents rescued the woman from the All-American Canal on July 18. El Centro Border Patrol agents rescue migrants on a regular basis.

“Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 234 migrants who have been either abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress.”

Rio Grande City, Texas BP apprehended three large groups, a total of 736 migrants, between July 16 and 18. The groups ranged in size between 203 migrants and 298 migrants, and included family members and, altogether, over 100 unaccompanied children. The group of 298 individuals is “the largest group of migrants encountered by RGV agents this fiscal year.” Many of the migrants came from Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. One of the migrants in the largest group tested positive for Covid-19.