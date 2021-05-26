CBP Apprehends Child Sexual Abuser, Seizes Prohibited Covid-19 Test Kits.

Customs and Border Protection recently arrested an individual convicted of child sexual abuse and seized over $1 million worth of counterfeit items, including Covid-19 test kits.

On May 21, at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Texas, officials apprehended 50-year-old Andres Elizondo, a US citizen guilty of sexual crimes against an eight-year-old girl.

In October 2020, Elizondo was charged with “child fondling and indecency/child sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.” Officers also identified “four other persons with arrest warrants ranging from resisting arrest, drug-related, probation violations and failure to appear charges” in the same weekend.

Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) also seized 318 shipments from Asia and Europe worth over $1.23 million. In addition to “prohibited and counterfeit cosmetics. . .cancer treatment drugs, [and] human growth hormones,” numerous unauthorized or counterfeit COVID-19 test kits were seized.