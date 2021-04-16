CBP Intercepts Murderers, Child Sex Offenders Crossing US Border.

Customs and Border Protection officials arrested convicted sex offenders and homicide suspects at the U.S. border.

A recent press release from the agency reveals that a “man being sought in connection with a shooting in Columbus that left a man dead is now in custody after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer working at the Columbus port of entry recognized the suspect while he was attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico.”

A separate Customs and Border Protection press release details how “Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested three illegal aliens with prior convictions for sexual crimes against children.”

The individuals were intercepted in Texas and identified as Honduran and El Salvadoran nationals:

On Tuesday, Brownsville Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of nine illegal aliens in Brownsville, Texas. During processing, agents discovered that a Honduran national, had a conviction in Watonwan County, Minnesota for criminal sex conduct with a victim under 13 years old, a 2nd degree felony.

Yesterday morning, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 15 illegal aliens near Hidalgo, Texas. Record checks revealed, Juan Carlos Godoy-Velasquez, a Honduran national, had a prior arrest by the Winchester, Virginia, Police Department (WPD) in 2018. WPD charged him with aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. The subject was convicted and sentenced to five years confinement. Within the group were two children traveling without a guardian.

Yesterday afternoon, Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 15 illegal aliens near Roma, Texas. During processing, it was discovered that an El Salvadoran national had a prior arrest by the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Police Department (GCPD) in 2016. GCPD charged him with aggravated child molestation. The subject was convicted and sentenced to five years confinement. Within the group was a child traveling without a guardian.