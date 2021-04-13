Gang Members With Felony And Sex Crimes Charges Arrested At US Border.

Customs and Border Patrol officials have intercepted several gang members – including individuals with several felony convictions – attempting to breach the U.S. border.



“U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested three sexual predators and a gang member within 72 hours,” a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) press release notes.

Among the individuals arrested were a Salvadoran National previously convicted in Texas for aggravated sexual assault with a child under 14 years old and sentenced to five years confinement, a Honduran National previously arrested in New York for criminal sexual conduct, a third degree felony, and sentenced to 15 months confinement, and another migrant previously arrested for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree in New Jersey and sentenced to nine years confinement.

Within the group the Honduran National was traveling with, there “was a child traveling by himself,” CBP notes.

“Agents also apprehended a subject from El Salvador, who’s record checks revealed, he is a Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member,” CBP revealed.

A separate CBP press release reveals how an illegal alien attempted to smuggle an MS-13 gang member into the U.S.:

The passenger, a 33-year-old man, is a self-admitted MS-13 gang member. The gang member is being held in federal custody pending removal back to El Salvador.

And another press release reveals how CNP officials intercepted a gang member with several felony convictions attempting to cross the U.S. border:

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is a documented Paisas gang member with a criminal history. He has multiple felony convictions to include Grand Theft, Robbery, Evasion, and Re-entry of a Deported Felon, all of which are felony offenses. The illegal alien was sentenced to over 8 years’ incarceration for his crimes. He committed his crimes in Los Angeles and Imperial Counties. Additionally, an immigration judge formally removed the illegal alien on Aug. 10, 2004 back to Mexico.