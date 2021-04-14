CBP Finds FAKE “Families” Trying to Cross Border Together.

Border Patrol agents in Yuma, Arizona identified fraudulent family units attempting to cross the U.S. border.

“Border Patrol agents continue to identify children who are fraudulently used to circumvent our immigration system,” emphasized Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem.

Agents encountered a fake family from Brazil and Romania, according to the Customs and Border Patrol press release:

An eight-year-old girl who illegally entered the United States with a 36-year-old man, who claimed to be her father, was later determined to be an unaccompanied child. After agents identified discrepancies in their stories, the man admitted to being a friend of the child’s mother, who is in Brazil. The two were separated and processed accordingly.

In addition, agents determined that a 14-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman who claimed to be daughter and mother were a niece and aunt. The two Romanian nationals illegally entered the country together but were separated under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act after the fraud was discovered.