Border Patrol Intercepts Convicted Murders, Child Rapists Crossing US Border.

U.S. Border Patrol has arrested convicted child rapists and murderers attempting to cross the U.S. border.

On April 4th in the San Diego sector of the border, agents intercepted a “35-year-old El Salvadorian national, had been convicted in 2009 for aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13 in Virginia.”

“He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The man was subsequently removed to El Salvador in 2014 after having a portion of his criminal sentence suspended,” Customs and Border Protection (CBP) adds.

CBP also notes a dramatic increase in sex offenders crossing the U.S. border, adding “in fiscal year 2021, which began October 1, SDC’s Border Patrol agents have arrested 31 sex offenders exceeding the 25 sex offenders arrested in San Diego Sector during fiscal year 2020.”

On April 2nd, CBP officials encountered two illegal aliens, who, when a records check was complete, revealed “that one of the men, a 45-year-old Mexican national, had been convicted of second-degree murder in California in 2003.”

“At that time, he had been tried, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. The man now faces new charges for illegal entry after being previously deported,” the press release adds.