Border Patrol Intercepts Previously Deported Rapists, Gang Members Breaching US Border

Border Patrol agents arrested several criminals, including a previously deported rapist and a gang member, at the US-Mexico Border.
In Texas, Border Patrol agents arrested two criminal aliens this past weekend, including a felon convicted for indecency with a child and an El Salvadorian national convicted for racketeering conspiracy.
A separate Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) press release reveals that Arizona officials identified, arrested, and charged an illegal immigrant who raped a fellow migrant.
And in California, CBP officials identified a previously deported, felon gang member attempting to cross the U.S. border:
“Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is a documented Paisas gang member with a criminal history. He has multiple felony convictions to include Grand Theft, Robbery, Evasion, and Re-entry of a Deported Felon, all of which are felony offenses. The illegal alien was sentenced to over 8 years’ incarceration for his crimes. He committed his crimes in Los Angeles and Imperial Counties.”