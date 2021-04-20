Border Patrol Intercepts Previously Deported Rapists, Gang Members Breaching US Border

Border Patrol agents arrested several criminals, including a previously deported rapist and a gang member, at the US-Mexico Border.

In Texas, Border Patrol agents arrested two criminal aliens this past weekend, including a felon convicted for indecency with a child and an El Salvadorian national convicted for racketeering conspiracy.

A separate Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) press release reveals that Arizona officials identified, arrested, and charged an illegal immigrant who raped a fellow migrant.

And in California, CBP officials identified a previously deported, felon gang member attempting to cross the U.S. border: