Nearly 200,000 Counterfeit Masks From China Seized By US Officials.

Customs and Border Patrol officials seized nearly 200,000 counterfeit masks entering the U.S. from China.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Houston Seaport intercepted a shipment of counterfeit N95 masks that with an estimated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of almost $350,000,” the agency summarized.

The shipment was intercept at the Houston Seaport and contained 171,460 masks with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health logo on the boxes. “The shipment of counterfeit masks originated in China and were destined to White Plains, N.Y. before CBP officers intercepted it, April 7,” Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) added.

“For the Houston area of operations, CBP seized 2.1 million counterfeit PPE masks from January to March of this year which was a stark increase from the 365,000 counterfeit face masks seized in all of 2020,” CBP adds.