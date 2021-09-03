Border Officials Seize Counterfeit FBI Badges From China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have seized several counterfeit Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration badges shipped from China.

As an agency press release notes, “officers at the Chicago International Mail Branch (IMF) recently seized several packages all arriving from China that contained counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) badges.”

In the following week, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials busted additional shipments containing over two dozen counterfeit DEA badges.

“These counterfeit badges could have led to disastrous consequences if our officers had not found them,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director of Chicago CBP’s Field Operations. “Criminal organizations could have used these badges for their illicit activity under the guise of federal agents. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations.”