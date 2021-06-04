Chinese Communist Party Leader Calls For Greater ‘Influence’ Over Western Media.

Xi Jinping called on the Chinese Communist Party to strengthen its “influence” over international media outlets.

While speaking at a study session at the Central Committee’s Political Bureau, Xi “stressed the need to have a profound understanding of how important and necessary it is to improve the country’s international communication, and to develop a voice in international discourse that matches with China’s comprehensive national strength and international status,” according to state-run outlet Xinhua.

Together, the efforts seek to “promote China’s stand” and outline a case for the regime to “play a bigger role in global affairs.”

While he notes the Chinese Communist Party’s “influence on international discourse has notably improved,” he demanded “greater efforts to construct China’s own discourse and narrative.” Xi also calls for the propaganda to be amplified via “new concepts, domains and expressions.”

Amidst increasing scrutiny over the Chinese Communist Party’s role in the leak – or even release – of COVID-19, Xi also called for “greater efforts to help foreign audiences understand what the Party is pursuing is nothing but the Chinese people’s well-being.”