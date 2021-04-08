Chinese Communist Party Calls For Probe Into US Bioweapon Labs After Denying WHO Access To Wuhan Lab.

Despite the Chinese Communist Party denying World Health Organization officials meaningful access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the regime is now calling for a probe into U.S. biological weapons laboratories.

According to a report from the state-run outlet Global Times, “Calls mount for probe into US bio-labs after Russian claim,” officials from the Russian and Chinese government all “calling for probes into the US’ mysterious bio-labs in order to better understand coronavirus origins.”

“Experts said that investigation of US bio-labs may offer clues to the virus origins; however, the US continues to ignore the international community’s questions over its mysterious bio-labs,” the piece continued before adding “there is good reason to believe the US is developing biological weapons in those labs, and that outbreaks of non-typical diseases have been reported around them.”

The outlet also quoted Li Wei, a research fellow at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations, who insisted “a thorough investigation of US bio-labs may offer clues to the virus origin.”

In addition to state-run media, party officials such as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian have “urged the US to respond to concerns and make comprehensive clarifications on biological militarization activities within and outside the US, and stop blocking the establishment of a verification mechanism under the Biological Weapons Convention.”