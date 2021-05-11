China Can Exploit Climate Change To ‘Control Social, Political Environment,’ Boasts Chinese Communist Party Adviser.

A Chinese Communist Party adviser and professor identified climate change as an opportunity to “regulate and control the social, political, and economic environment,” functioning as part of China’s broader goal to expand its global power.

Unearthed by The Epoch Times, the remarks come from Renmin University Professor Di Dongsheng, who has also worked with various Chinese Communist Party bodies including the foreign ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission.

“It can help to regulate and control the social, political, and economic environment,” Di said referencing climate change in a blog post.

The global emissions reduction agenda can boost the Chinese Communist Party economically and retains “political significance” for Beijing:

“Specific to the current international environment, the political, economic, and geostrategic differences between the major powers are getting bigger and bigger, and the climate issue is almost the only benign topic that China, the United States and Europe can sit down and discuss together in a happy manner. Therefore, actively participating in the global energy conservation and emission reduction agenda not only has economic value to us, but also has certain political significance, which will help regulate the external environment.”