Chinese State-Run Media Chief: It’s ‘Reasonable To Maintain Suspicions’ About Wuhan Lab.

The Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese Communist Party-run media outlet Global Times asserted it’s “reasonable to maintain suspicions” about the role of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in spawning COVID-19.

The comments, coming from a video featuring the outlet’s Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, were part of a Global Times editorial piece bizarrely calling for an investigation into U.S. biolabs for their alleged role in creating COVID-19.

“It’s reasonable to maintain suspicions about the laboratory, but the search’s scope must be expanded,” Hu notes. Despite the mainstream media and Chinese Communist Party-peddled narrative that COVID-19 is traced to a wet market in Wuhan, The Global Times posits that a probe into biolabs is key to understanding virus origins.

In other words, the Chinese Communist Party’s top media outlet appears to be abandoning the theory that COVID-19 counts natural origins in its entirety.

“There are a lot of signs that are pointing people’s suspicions toward US biolab at Fort Detrick. The US is obliged to cooperate with the WHO team of experts to visit and investigate the institute,” Hu adds in the video before accusing the U.S. of “political manipulation” and “propaganda” regarding the origins of the virus.

“The signs of political manipulation are so obvious. Washington should not think that they can do whatever they want with their powerful propaganda machine,” he concludes.