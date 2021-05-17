Chinese Communist Party Orders Church To Display Mao’s Little Red Book Instead Of Bible.

A church in China displayed books authored by Chinese Communist Party leaders Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong in place of works such as the Bible, according to reports.
The bookstore of Sha Mian Tang Church in the city of Guangzhou displayed several copies of Mao’s “Little Red Book” and Xi’s “Governance of China.” The ” bookstore, however, did not display any collections of gospel books,” a ChinaAid report notes.
Yu Jie, a Chinese American author, posted a picture of the storefront with the text: “The gospel bookstore of Guangzhou Christian Church—Shamian Church, displayed a large number of Xi Jinping’s books. Seeing this kind of photo on Sunday morning really shocked me.”
The incident follows reports the Chinese Communist Party is ordering church leaders to learn about the works of Xi and the history of the Chinese Communist Party: