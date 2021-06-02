Chinese Communist Conference Plots How To ‘Promote’ the ‘Powerful Weapon’ of Marxism.

The Chinese Communist Party hosted the World Symposium for Marxist Political Parties, where Xi Jinping described Marxism as a “powerful weapon” and participants plotted on how to “promote the world’s socialist and Communist cause.”

Taking place on May 27th in Beijing, the event was hosted by the International Department of the Chinese government’s Central Committee and counted “some 70 leaders and representatives from 58 political parties in 48 countries” in attendance. Communist leaders from across the world – including the United States – sent “congratulatory messages to the symposium,” which saw attendees focus on “how to promote the development of Marxism in the new era and how they can better work together to jointly cope with those challenges.”

International representatives, according to state-run media outlet Global Times, praised the Chinese Communist Party for playing a “significant role in promoting the world’s socialist and communist cause” and providing a “very important reference for Marxist parties in other countries.”

Xi also authored a celebratory statement for the event, describing Marxism as a “strong ideological weapon” and calling for attendees to help build a “shared future”:

According to state-run outlet Xinhua also outlines calls for “liberation” and a “new development of Marxism in the 21st century” in its description of Xi’s letter:

“Marxist science, which is a powerful weapon of thought to know and transform the world, reveals the law of human society’s development, points out the road for humanity to seek liberation, and has facilitated the process of human civilization, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Since then, the CPC has been combining Marxism with China’s reality and promoting the development of Marxism in accordance with China’s reality, time, and public, Xi said. […] He expressed the hope that participants of the symposium can pool wisdom, spark ideas, and strive for new development of Marxism in the 21st century.”