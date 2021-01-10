COVER UP: Chinese Communist Party Officials Delete Wuhan Lab Data, Erase COVID Studies

Appearing to evidence another Chinese Communist Party COVID-19 cover up effort, the Wuhan Institute of Virology has scrubbed hundreds of studies from its site.

Details of over 300 studies, many of which focus on investigating diseases that transfer from animals to humans, are missing from the state-run National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

The NSFC also deleted all references to studies carried out by Shi Zhengli, the Wuhan-based virologist dubbed “Batwoman” in light of her trips to collect samples in bat caves.

The purge follows the Wuhan lab altering its database of viral pathogens in December 2019 as COVID-19 began to spread.

