John Cena Begs For CCP Forgiveness After Describing Taiwan As A ‘Country’.

WWE superstar John Cena apologized profusely to Chinese fans after labeling Taiwan a “country” in a promotional interview for the movie Fast & Furious 9.

During an interview on Taiwanese broadcasting network TVBS to hype the movie, Cena referred to Taiwan as “the first country to watch the film.”

He posted a video apology on the platform Sina Weibo apologizing for the remarks:

“Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information. I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Yizhou Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

The latest display of corporate and Hollywood fealty to the Chinese Communist Party, the apology comes as the regime is increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea and in asserting its right to unify with Taiwan.