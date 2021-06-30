CNN Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Chinese Communist Party, Claims Xi is ‘The Real Star’.

The Cable News Network (CNN) run by Jeff Zucker is celebrating the 100th anniversary of one of the most brutal and illegitimate regimes in human history – the Chinese Communist Party.

In CNN’s own words, “Xi [Jinping] will be the real star” of the celebrations.

In a new article, the network hypes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as “willing to adapt,” and “aware of the risks it faces, from a slowing economy, an aging population and a shrinking workforce, to an increasingly united West that is determined to counter its rise.”

Authored by China correspondent Ben Westcott, the piece goes on to state “the [Chinese Communist] party has much to celebrate” before finally, towards the end of the piece, mentioning “Tiananmen Square, the decade of mayhem under former Chairman Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, and the millions who starved to death as a result of disastrous CCP economic policy decisions.”

CNN is one of the key Western sponsors behind a “Marxist Journalism School” based out of Xi Jinping’s alma mater at Tsinghua University.

The network or its anchors have:

The Chinese Communist Party has been responsible for over 100 million deaths domestically, as well as millions of deaths worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zucker’s news network sees fit for this political party to be lauded on its 100th anniversary, raising questions as to whether CNN should be considered a foreign agent propagandizing in favor of a hostile, foreign, political party and regime.