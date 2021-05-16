CNN Contributor: “The World Today Needs A Hitler.”

Adeel Raja, a CNN contributor, called for a “new Hitler” on Twitter.



Raja, who lists himself as a Freelance Contributor at the outlet on LinkedIn, shared the tweet on May 16th amidst ongoing attacks on Israel.

“The world today needs a Hitler,” wrote Raja in a now-deleted post.

At the time of publication, however, Raja’s account still contains pro-Adolf Hitler messages including comments about how the Nazi leader “did good with the Jews”:

Raja has been cited as an author on several CNN articles, with the network’s Spanish-language edition giving him an author page. Most of Raja’s work focuses on international and domestic news related to Pakistan.