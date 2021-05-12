CNN Poll Finds Majority Of American Think Voter ID Laws Make Elections ‘More Fair.’

A new CNN poll finds that the majority of Americans feel Voter ID laws make elections “more fair.”

The findings are at odds with mainstream media and Democratic Party-peddled narratives that the laws are “racist.”

The poll, conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN, asked Americans in April if “requiring voters to provide photo identification before they cast a ballot” would “make elections more fair.” 64 percent of people polled agreed with the statement.

Just 17 percent felt that requiring photo identification would “make elections less fair.”