CNN Poll Finds Majority Of American Think Voter ID Laws Make Elections ‘More Fair.’

cnn

A new CNN poll finds that the majority of Americans feel Voter ID laws make elections “more fair.”

The findings are at odds with mainstream media and Democratic Party-peddled narratives that the laws are “racist.”

The poll, conducted by SSRS on behalf of CNN, asked Americans in April if “requiring voters to provide photo identification before they cast a ballot” would “make elections more fair.” 64 percent of people polled agreed with the statement.

Just 17 percent felt that requiring photo identification would “make elections less fair.”

POLL.
Your e-mail is required to confirm your vote. This is to stop spammers. If you use a fake email, your vote won't be counted.

Natalie Winters is an Investigative Reporter at the National Pulse and contributor to The National Pulse podcast.


You May Also Like