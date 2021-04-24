Coca Cola Researcher Convicted For Stealing $120 Million In Trade Secrets.

A Coca-Cola chemist was convicted of stealing $120,000,000 worth of trade secrets from American companies for the Chinese Communist Party.

Dr. Xiaorong You worked with The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta as a principal engineer for global research at Coca-Cola from December 2012 through August 2017. She also served as a packaging application development manager for Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, granting her access to trade secrets belonging to additional companies such as Akzo-Nobel, BASF, Dow Chemical, PPG, Toyochem and Sherwin Williams.

You stole secrets related to BPA-free coatings for the inside of beverage cans in order to set up a new company in China.

She received millions of dollars in Chinese Communist Party grants – including those linked to the “Thousand Talents Program” – to support her efforts and Chinese corporate partner Weihai Jinhong Group.