Congress Demands Documents from Fauci-Acolyte and CCP-Stooge Peter Daszak.

House Republicans from the Committee on Energy and Commerce are demanding documents and financial records from EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S. group collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and receiving American tax dollars from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The April 16th letter is addressed to the organization’s president, Peter Daszak, and poses 34 separate questions, including inquiries for documents about EcoHealth Alliance’s (EHA) collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“EHA has an extensive history with research into bat coronaviruses in China, some of which are presumed progenitors of SARS CoV-2. 2 In addition, EHA has partnered with the WIV in this area of research, and WIV lists EHA as one of its eight international partners, and the only one in the U.S,” the letter asserts. “We believe through its research activities, collaborations, and EHA’s relationship with the WIV as a federal award subrecipient, that EHA has information and documents that will provide insight into the WIV’s bat coronavirus information and pathways for further research in this area,” it adds.

The letter seeks all “documents and information” related to the group’s federal research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), financial information, and the safety of WIV research facilities by May 17th, 2021. The request follows several National Pulse reports highlighting how EHA received million-dollar grants from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to study bat coronaviruses and hosted him several times as a speaker.

Through Daszak, EHA has also spearheaded efforts to prematurely debunk theories believed by former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Chief Dr. Robert Redfield that COVID-19 “escaped” from a Chinese lab. The National Pulse has also unearthed Daszak’s extensive financial ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Since EHA is confident that a lab leak is not the cause, we expect you to welcome the opportunity to share any and all information, documents, and expertise you have related to bat coronavirus research at the WIV,” the letter adds before requesting a “briefing to Minority Committee staff.”

