FY 2021 Counts 219% Increase In Criminal Alien Arrests In 1 Of 20 Border Sectors.

Customs and Border Protection officials in Del Rio, Texas continue to arrest convicted criminals attempting to cross the U.S. border.

“Since Oct. 1, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested 577 criminal aliens, a 219 percent increase from the previous year,” the agency’s press release notes.

The stunning figure is buried in a press release revealing Border Patrol agents arrested two illegal aliens attempting to cross the U.S. border that were also convicted felons on April 5th:

Agents arrested Jose Ismael Barcenas-Espinoza, 55, a citizen of Mexico, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. He was transported to Brackettville Station, where records checks revealed that, in 2010, Barcenas-Espinoza was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment. Barcenas-Espinoza was most recently removed from the United States in 2014.

Agents also arrested Rafael Garcia-Nieto, 44, a citizen of Mexico, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that, in 2004, Garcia-Nieto was convicted of sex penetration of a child and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment, and most recently removed from the United States in 2007.