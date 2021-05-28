Daily Beast Boss Quashed ‘Sex Assault’ Allegations.

Barry Diller, who leads the parent group of left-wing outlet The Daily Beast, reportedly helped quash sexual assault allegations involving a Tinder executive as part of a ploy to lowball the company’s value.

“Greg Blatt, former CEO of Tinder, was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee at a holiday party in December 2016, but new explosive court documents allege just how far company executives – including billionaire media mogul Barry Diller – were willing to go to cover it up,” The Daily Mail notes in its exclusive report.

After Tinder co-founder Sean Rad reported the incident to a company lawyer, Diller reportedly “‘threatened to go after [Rad] for everything he has, his parents have, and anyone he knows has,” according to court papers. Diller serves as the Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC, whose portfolio counts dozens of companies including The Daily Beast.

Court documents link Diller’s threats to a broader plan to keep Blatt, dubbed a “longtime right-hand to Barry Diller,” in power to carry out a scheme to lowball Tinder’s value and cheat employees out of billions of dollars in stock options.